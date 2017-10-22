The Seattle Seahawks travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to face the New York Giants.

Seattle (3-2) defeated the Los Angeles Rams 16-10 two weeks ago but have struggled offensively to start the season. Led by quarterback Russell Wilson, the team has averaged just 22.0 points per game. Seattle has had difficulty establishing the run, with running back Chris Carson rushing for just 208 yards on the season.

New York (1-5) entered the season as postseason hopefuls but lost their first five games of the season. The Giants finally got a win on Sunday with a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos, but Ben McAdoo's side has not been able to get their offense going. New York has also been decimated by injuries as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is likely out for the season.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 22, 4:25 ET

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket

