Aaron Hernandez’s Murder Conviction Not Reinstated, Supreme Judicial Court Rules

By Chris Chavez
October 23, 2017

Aaron Hernandez's first-degree murder conviction from 2015 will not be reinstated, according to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.

The Bristol County District Attorney petitioned to reinstate Hernandez's conviction for the 2013 death of Odin Lloyd. The district attorney wanted to challenge whether it was unjust that Hernandez was considered an innocent man after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. The petition was denied by Justice David Lowry.

After Hernandez was convicted, an appeal was expected to be heard by the SJC but Hernandez committed suicide on April 14. Just five days before his death, Hernandez had also been acquitted in the murder of two men in Boston.

What Aaron Hernandez's vacated murder conviction means for everyone involved

Hernandez's appellate lawyers have noted that a conviction is not final until a trial has been examined by an appellate court. Because of Hernandez's death, the appeals can not be exhausted and his conviction was thrown out.

Lloyd’s mother still has wrongful-death lawsuit against Hernandez's estate. A trial date has not been set.

