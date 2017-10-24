Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant says that if his role in the team's offense doesn't change, he is prepared to play out the remainder of his contract and leave after 2018, he tells ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Bryant plans to sit down with team officials as well as head coach Mike Tomlin to discuss his future. He would like to remain with Pittsburgh but if there is no change, he would like for them to send him on his way. He has one year remaining on his contract after this season.

"I just want to be happy, whether it’s here or it’s somewhere else," he said. "I just want to help contribute. I just want to be the best player that I can be on and off the field…and I want to be given the chance to be that. If it ain’t here then, so be it, then it’ll be somewhere else. But, I would like for it to be here, but if not, then oh well. Just got to move on."

"I feel like it's going to come down to whether we make changes or not, whether they try to include me more or not," he added. "If they don’t try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out period. I love my team. I love my brothers. I love being here. I love the city, but I have a family and everything going on now is about taking care of my family."

• Brady Then Wentz? Eagles' Star in Debate as Second-Best QB

Bryant finished Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with just one catch for three yard. After the game, he stirred up further controversy with comments on Instagram. He called in sick for the team's meetings and saw a doctor on Monday.

Bryant is in his first full season after missing all of the 2016 season due to multiple drug violations.

The NFL trade deadline is October 31.