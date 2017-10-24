Martavis Bryant May Request Trade From Steelers If Offensive Role Doesn't Improve

Martvis Bryant is disgruntled with his role on the Steelers right now.

By Chris Chavez
October 24, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant says that if his role in the team's offense doesn't change, he is prepared to play out the remainder of his contract and leave after 2018, he tells ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Bryant plans to sit down with team officials as well as head coach Mike Tomlin to discuss his future. He would like to remain with Pittsburgh but if there is no change, he would like for them to send him on his way. He has one year remaining on his contract after this season.

"I just want to be happy, whether it’s here or it’s somewhere else," he said. "I just want to help contribute. I just want to be the best player that I can be on and off the field…and I want to be given the chance to be that. If it ain’t here then, so be it, then it’ll be somewhere else. But, I would like for it to be here, but if not, then oh well. Just got to move on."

"I feel like it's going to come down to whether we make changes or not, whether they try to include me more or not," he added. "If they don’t try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out period. I love my team. I love my brothers. I love being here. I love the city, but I have a family and everything going on now is about taking care of my family."

Brady Then Wentz? Eagles' Star in Debate as Second-Best QB

Bryant finished Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with just one catch for three yard. After the game, he stirred up further controversy with comments on Instagram. He called in sick for the team's meetings and saw a doctor on Monday. 

Bryant is in his first full season after missing all of the 2016 season due to multiple drug violations.

The NFL trade deadline is October 31.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters