Peter King's Podcast: Chris Mortensen on His 21-Month Battle with Cancer and His Life in Journalism

A. Messerschmidt/Getty

Quickly

  • ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen on his long battle with stage IV throat cancer, the spread of cancer to his lung, the role of faith in his recovery, and on getting death threats over his Deflategate reporting about the Patriots
By Peter King
October 25, 2017

This episode is a little different. The reason I wanted to do this story is because I feel like so often in our lives we get caught up in what we feel is really, really important. We all have to work and do things that move our lives on. But sometimes, you hear about something and it just makes you stop. It makes you say, wow. Both of my brothers died in the last seven years, both of them very unexpectedly. It's at times like that where you really start to think about yourself, how you live and your contribution to the planet. And this is another one of those stories. When I heard the news two years ago that Mortensen was diagnosed with stage IV throat cancer, I got very emotional about it. I got emotional because I've known Chris Mortensen since the early '80s when I was a young backup beat writer, and over the years I've got to know him very well through NFL reporting. He's a very good human being. When I heard about his cancer, I thought to myself, is this guy going to be like so many people I know, it happened to my father, it happened to both brothers of mine, where you work your whole life and don't get to enjoy retirement? My father died at 64, he was a heavy smoker and he died about nine months into retirement, and he and my mom were going to go do a bunch of things. I just kept thinking to myself, this is so unfair. That's the reason I was so invested in checking in on Mort throughout his treatment and really pulling for him to get through this. We're not supposed to root in this business, but I found myself saying, Come on, Mort, you can do it. I hope you'll enjoy this emotional conversation. 

Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters