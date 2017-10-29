At least two teams have talked to the Detroit Lions in the past week asking about former wide receiver Calvin Johnson's rights, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The teams made the inquiry because Tuesday is the league's trading deadline.

According to the report, the Lions told those interested teams to reach out to Johnson to see if he is willing to return to the NFL.

Johnson retired in March 2016 and at the time of his retirement, Johnson was set to make $24 million against the salary cap. He has repeatedly said that he is not returning to football.

Detroit saved $11 million in salary cap space with this retirement.

Johnson, now 32, retired as the Lions franchise leader in catches, receiving yards, receiving yards in a season, receiving touchdowns in a career and receiving touchdowns in a season.