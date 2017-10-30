Free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter on Sunday and local radio in Washington, D.C. on Monday to discuss what went wrong in his time with the Washington Redskins.

Griffin, 27, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns. He started one season at quarterback before he dislocated his ankle and eventually lost his starting job to Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy. Griffin did not mention Kirk Cousins or Jay Gruden by name in a series of tweets on Sunday, but presumably he's pointing toward Gruden adjusting his playbook to fit Cousins's game as part of the reason why things unraveled.

If a coach drafts a QB, the guy has a skill set the coach loves and fits his system. The coach will tailor the offense to his skills. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If a coach inherits a QB that he did not draft, he still would tailor the offense to that guys skill set. But there is always an exception — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If a coach inherits a QB but doesn't believe in that guy. What does he do? You see coaches have to do what they believe is best for the team — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If he does not believe in that QB. Will not tailor the offense to that QB. That QB is not what is best for the team. No matter what. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

The beauty of football is that it is 90% mental. For players. 100% mental for coaches. You must believe in the guys you have to win. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

I have a great deal of respect for the philosophy of coaches all around the league. Do what you believe in. Play the guys you believe in. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

When you believe in a guy you make excuses for that guy. The wind, the rain everything. You work through the rough patches with that guy. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

As a QB that's what you want. As a team that's what you want from your coach. Have our back. We have yours. So what does all this mean... — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Coaches have taught me that you put in an offsense that all your Qbs can run so things go smoothly if the the starter goes down. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Here's what Griffin had to say on 106.7 The Fan, according to Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post:

"There's not very many players, if any, in the league that have gone from where we were in 2012 to where I am now [in 2017] so quickly, and I think a lot of that has to do with the situation I was in. I don't feel like I was really drafted into a situation that was really conducive for me to be the best player that I could be, and the reason I say that is because it's not the "sources" and who said this and who said that that really bothers me at any time. It's really just the reality of the situation. I was drafted to a team with a coach who didn't want me, with an organization that wasn't sold on me. And I think when you make that many trades and trade that many picks, you don't do that for a guy that you're not sold on, and I think that's a situation that really hampered me thus far in my career."

"I've been able to just understand that is is about the situation. It is about who your supporting cast is and being able to let your full talent shine. Those are things that bother me, things like people talking about my father. I say this all the time: My dad's a 21-year military vet. He served this country. And to just make up things about him and attack his character - those things bother me. My father went to two practices in my entire career in Washington. That's two practices over four years. He never once stepped foot in a meeting with Mike Shanahan and/or Jay Gruden, or any other coach for that matter. He never once told a coach what he should or shouldn't do.

And those are things that people continually say and the one thing that I know is that perception becomes reality, and the longer you guys keep pushing this perception that I'm this ignorant, African-American, arrogant, egotistical person, it makes people start to believe those things. And I feel that it's not just unfair, it's not right. Because those types of things, when you inaccurately portray somebody's character or who they are or their family, it hurts their family. It hurts those people and I don't think that's right. I know the world that we live in nowadays is all about being disrespectful, and making fun of people, and who can make the funniest memes and all that stuff, but you have to understand that that stuff affects people's lives."

"So I'm just looking out for my family when I say those types of things, I'm looking out for my father, my mother, my sisters, my daughters, my fiancee, just to make sure that they know I've got their back. And that's what I would appreciate, if people would just leave it alone. I'm all for people talking about 2012 and just the way it all happened, but don't inaccurately portray myself an my family. And if you've got a source and you've got something to say, put your name behind it. Because I'm more than willing to talk with anybody about what they feel or what they say actually happened and I can back up what I say with facts. And I don't have to hide behind "sources" or make up a story about anything. I actually have the facts. I have all the messages. I have the phone calls. I have the emails and I've got the players in the locker room that will back up everything that I'm saying."

The Redskins are 3–4 on the season after dropping Sunday's game to the Dallas Cowboys 33–19.