All things considered, Week 8 was relatively tame on the injury front. Of course, that's no consolation to the players in the Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Report. The first two, in particular, could have significant effects on the fantasy football world.

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins

Injury: strained hamstring

You know what you’re getting into when you draft Reed. Injuries come with the territory, and another one struck in Week 8. Jay Gruden is already expecting Reed not to play Week 9, and when the decision is made that early, it usually signals a multi-week injury. Reed has dealt with hamstring issues in the past and does have trouble recovering quickly from soft tissue injuries. Hamstring injuries usually occur when attempting to decelerate and then change direction, and that seemed to be the case with Reed last week, as he pulled up when attempting to go into a route. He’ll be considered week-to-week for now, but I’d expect Reed to miss two or three games with his latest hamstring injury.

Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots

Injury: sprained shoulder

Hogan was in a sling after Sunday’s game and will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the damage in his shoulder. We’d normally know by now if there were a broken collarbone or any other fracture, so Hogan has likely avoided that fate. Still, a shoulder sprain can cost a player a few weeks. The Patriots have a Week 9 bye, so that should at least give Hogan a head start in his recovery. Golden Tate suffered a similar injury in the week before the Lions went on bye. He was able to return without missing any time, and caught seven passes for 86 yards in his first game after the injury. Unfortunately, the Patriots are very vague about their player availabilities so it won’t be a surprise if we don’t hear much on Hogan until late next week.

Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens

Injury: concussion

Flacco took a vicious hit from Kiko Alonso last Thursday and was ruled out with a concussion shortly thereafter. He’ll have 10 days to fully recover and clear the concussion protocol, but he’ll also need to make sure the laceration on his ear from the hit is healed enough for it not to be a nuisance. Concussion timetables vary depending on symptoms, but the early reports on Flacco suggest he is trending in the right direction for the Ravens Week 9 matchup against the Titans.

Morris Claiborne, CB, Jets

Injury: sprained foot

Claiborne was forced out of Sunday’s game against the Falcons with a foot injury and did not return. The Jets haven’t divulged many details on the nature of the injury, but they’re on a short week with the Bills visiting on Thursday night. He’ll either be a be a game-time decision or inactive due to the quick turnaround. Foot injuries can be difficult for defensive backs, as the constant strain when changing direction and reacting to receivers can put a lot of stress on the tissue trying to heal.

Shawn Lauvao, OG, Redskins

Injury: stinger

A stinger occurs when the nerves that run through the shoulder/neck region stretch too quickly or too far. Stingers can cause tingling, numbness and pain, depending the severity. They normally occur when the neck is forced rapidly away from the shoulder, which creates that tension and overstretch of the nerves that run through the shoulder girdle region. Stingers do have a tendency to heal on their own over a few days, depending on how irritated the nerves are after the initial injury. If Lauvao can return to practice by Friday, we should see him on the field on Sunday.