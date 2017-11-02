Texans QB Deshaun Watson Tore ACL in Practice

Terrible news for Texans star rookie Deshaun Watson. 

By Dan Gartland
November 02, 2017

Deshaun Watson’s stellar rookie season is already over over. 

Watson suffered a non-contact injury in Thursday’s practice and was diagnosed at the facility with a torn ACL.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that the team feared Watson had a torn ACL. Watson was listed as a limited participant in practice with a knee injury. 

The injury occurred on a running play. 

The injury comes less than a week after Watson’s best game of his young season. In a shootout loss to the Seahawks, Watson threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 67 yards. He is the only player in NFL history to have more than 400 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and four touchdown passes in a single game. 

Tom Savage is the only other quarterback on the Texans’ roster. He started the first game of the season but was benched halfway through the game in favor of Watson. 

Watson has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has also picked up 269 yards on 36 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground. 

