Greg Hardy's mixed martial arts career began with a knockout win after just 32 seconds, per ESPN's James Walker.

The former NFL player, who was suspended for 10 games in 2014 for assaulting his girlfriend, has not played in the league since the 2015 season.

Hardy, 29, is now trying to make it as an MMA fighter. He scored his maiden victory as an amateur heavyweight and defeated another amateur, Joe Hawkins, at a fight in Florida.

Hardy spent five years with the Panthers and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013. After serving his suspension, he played one season for the Dallas Cowboys.