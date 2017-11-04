Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy Wins Via KO in MMA Debut

Ex-NFL star Greg Hardy began his MMA career with a knockout win. 

Greg Hardy's mixed martial arts career began with a knockout win after just 32 seconds, per ESPN's James Walker

The former NFL player, who was suspended for 10 games in 2014 for assaulting his girlfriend, has not played in the league since the 2015 season. 

Hardy, 29, is now trying to make it as an MMA fighter. He scored his maiden victory as an amateur heavyweight and defeated another amateur, Joe Hawkins, at a fight in Florida. 

Hardy spent five years with the Panthers and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013. After serving his suspension, he played one season for the Dallas Cowboys. 

