The NFL season is now nine weeks old. Broadly speaking, the waiver wire isn’t quite as important two weeks ago or five weeks ago or seven weeks ago, for a couple of reasons. First, most of the best players who will emerge from the waiver wire this season have already done so. Even in an unpredictable league filled with injuries, there are only so many players who will go from undrafted to fantasy starters. Second, with just two bye weeks left this season, depth won’t matter nearly as much as it has over the last month or so.

Still, the waiver wire will remain an important source of potential fantasy value all the way through the end of the season. Below are the players you should be taking a look at in advance of Week 10.

Corey Davis, WR, Titans

Davis returned in Week 9 after missing the Titans last six games because of a hamstring injury, and he was relatively quiet in the 23–20 win, catching two of five targets for 28 yards. Still, the mere fact that he returned and played a full game at 100% bodes well for the rest of the season. Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker scored touchdowns in the win over the Ravens, but Davis is the one pass-catcher who can truly be a game-breaker for Marcus Mariota. The Titans offense has not taken the step forward so many expected, but at least some of that owes to Davis’s absence for most of the season. Now that he’s back in the fold, the Titans can add a vertical element to the offense that has been lacking. As effective as Matthews has been for the better part of the last two seasons, that simply isn’t his game. Davis, the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft out of Western Michigan, can be that brand of player. He’s more than just a depth receiver. Even with bye weeks coming to an end over the next couple weeks, Davis is well worth making a priority on the waiver wire this week.

Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers

Bryant’s 2017 season has been nothing short of a disaster. I don’t blame any of his previous owners for cutting him loose. And yet, he’s too talented to just sit on the waiver wire the rest of the season. I admit that I’m grasping at straws a bit with this one, but the Steelers would have been wise to use the bye week to get Bryant on the same page with everyone else in the offense. They’re always going to lean heavily on Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, and Juju Smith-Schuster has been a revelation in his rookie season, but the Pittsburgh offense is more effective, and certainly more explosive, when Bryant is a key contributor. If Bryant’s previous owner in your league let him go, it makes all the sense in the world to take a shot on him over the next two weeks, especially with the bye week possibly serving as an elixir for what has ailed him this season.

​

Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens

The Ravens made Woodhead a priority this offseason, signing him on the first day of free agency back in March. They had him healthy for all of one possession before he suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on IR, with a designation to return, but that return is just around the corner. Woodhead practiced last week for the first time since injuring his hamstring, and remains on pace to get back on the field in Week 11. When he does return, he’ll get right back into the role he was supposed to have all season. Javorius Allen has played decently as the Ravens primary pass-catching back, but he’s not nearly the weapon Woodhead is. Alex Collins has emerged on the ground, and his workload likely isn’t in any danger, but Woodhead will make Allen obsolete. Woodhead is obviously a major player in PPR formats, but there should be enough opportunity through the air and on the ground for him to be a factor in standard leagues, too. Woodhead can be the type of player who helps swing regular season and fantasy playoff championships, so long as he can stay on the field.