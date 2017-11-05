The Seattle Seahawks take on the struggling Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Seattle is coming off a thrilling 41–38 win over the Houston Texans.

Russell Wilson passed for a career-high 452 yards and four touchdowns, but the Seahawks running game went nowhere, gaining only 33 rushing yards.

The Redskins are seeking to snap a two-game losing streak and are thin on the offensive line, wrecked by multiple injuries up front.

Kirk Cousins is completing 68% of this passes for 1,900 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: Sunday, November 5, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream: You can watch the game on Fox Sports Go.