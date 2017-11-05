How to Watch Redskins vs. Seahawks: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch Redskins vs. Seahawks

By Scooby Axson
November 05, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks take on the struggling Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Seattle is coming off a thrilling 41–38 win over the Houston Texans.

Russell Wilson passed for a career-high 452 yards and four touchdowns, but the Seahawks running game went nowhere, gaining only 33 rushing yards.

The Redskins are seeking to snap a two-game losing streak and are thin on the offensive line, wrecked by multiple injuries up front.

Kirk Cousins is completing 68% of this passes for 1,900 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: Sunday, November 5, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream: You can watch the game on Fox Sports Go

