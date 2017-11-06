Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said the team discussed signing free agent Colin Kaepernick after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

"I coach the football team," O'Brien told reporters. That's what I'm in charge of."

"Colin Kaepernick is a good football player, hasn't played in a while," he added. "These things are going to continue to be discussed."

Bill O'Brien on Colin Kaepernick: 'We talk about the roster and what's out there every day, Rick (Smith) and I] — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

Bill O'Brien on Colin Kaepernick discussion: 'Everybody gets discussed. Is that a problem? Don't most teams do it like that? — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

Bill O'Brien on if he wanted to sign Colin Kaepernick: 'I coach the football team. That's what I'm in charge of' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

Bill O'Brien on Colin Kaepernick: 'I like the guys that we have and we'll continue to try to coach them' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

On Sunday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the Texans have not contacted Kaepernick's representatives.

Last week, Watson tore his ACL in practice and will miss the remainder of the season. Tom Savage started in Watson's absence for Sunday's loss against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 19 of 44 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract in March. Last month, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL under the latest collective bargaining agreement accusing the league owners of collusion.​