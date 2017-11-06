Bill O'Brien Says Texans Discussed Signing Colin Kaepernick After Deshaun Watson ACL Tear

Bill O'Brien said the team discussed signing Colin Kaepernick after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL.

By Chris Chavez
November 06, 2017

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said the team discussed signing free agent Colin Kaepernick after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

"I coach the football team," O'Brien told reporters. That's what I'm in charge of."

"Colin Kaepernick is a good football player, hasn't played in a while," he added. "These things are going to continue to be discussed."

On Sunday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the Texans have not contacted Kaepernick's representatives.

Last week, Watson tore his ACL in practice and will miss the remainder of the season. Tom Savage started in Watson's absence for Sunday's loss against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 19 of 44 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract in March. Last month, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL under the latest collective bargaining agreement accusing the league owners of collusion.​

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters