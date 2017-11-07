Texans Sign QB Josh Johnson After Releasing Matt McGloin

The Texans signed Johnson, who has not played since 2013, while Colin Kaepernick remained unsigned. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 07, 2017

The Texans just signed a quarterback who has not thrown a pass since 2011 while Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent. 

Houston signed quarterback Josh Johnson, who last appeared with the Bengals in 2013 but has not thrown a pass since 2011, after the team released Matt McGloin. McGloin was signed after star rookie Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice last week, which thrust backup Tom Savage into the starting role. Watson and Savage were the only two quarterbacks on the active roster, which forced the team to sign another signal caller. 

Savage was 19 for 44 for 219 yards and one touchdown as the Texans lost to the Colts 20-14 on Sunday.

Johnson, 31, has thrown five touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his career. Kaepernick, for comparison, is more than a year younger than Johnson and has thrown for 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. 

There is speculation that the reason Kaepernick remains unsigned is due to his social activism. Kaepernick became a subject of controversy last season when he began not standing during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in America. 

The former 49ers quarterback has filed a grievance under the collective bargaining agreement that accuses owners of colluding to not sign him. A number of league personnel have been deposed in relation to the grievance, including Texans owner Bob McNair. 

McNair himself has engulfed himself in controversy recently. During a meeting among NFL players and owners to discuss the national anthem protest issue, McNair warned against having "inmates running the prison," a remark he later apologized for. 

The Texans, now 3-5 on the season, host the 6-2 Rams on Sunday. 

