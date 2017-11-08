Josh Gordon: My Goal Is To Be The Best Wide Receiver Of All-Time

Josh Gordon has high hopes for his return to the NFL.

By Chris Chavez
November 08, 2017

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon reported to team meetings and participated in individual work after returning from his indefinite suspension. Gordon shared with reporters the high hopes that he has for his career. 

"Ultimately, my goal is to be the best wide receiver of all-time," Gordon said. "I think any wide receiver or anybody in any position should see themselves in that way. They should work toward that goal. For me, that's always been my goal and I think it's just been reaffirmed for me time and time again. I've been back in a situation to do it and I plan on seeing it through."

These were his first public meeting with the media since last preseason. In an interview with GQ, he said that he used drugs or alcohol before ever NFL game that he has played.

Gordon has not played since Dec. 21, 2014. He was suspended indefinitely in September 2016 for multiple violations of the NFL substance abuse policy.

Watch his full comments to the media below:

Gordon is eligible to return for to practice on Nov. 20. He can play in the Browns' final five games of the season, which starts with Dec. 3 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

The Browns will play the Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

