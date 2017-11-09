New York Giants players and coaches fired back Thursday at the players who anonymously criticized head coach Ben McAdoo, multiple reporters said, including Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr.

Safety Landon Collins said the team knows that the anonymous criticizers are defensive players and asked that they come forward, reports Orr.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison called the anonymous players "cowards."

McAdoo met privately with some beat reporters off camera, but said he has an "open door policy," saying he welcomes conversations and helping players.

Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo told reporters that "we just got to move on," saying that since the remarks were anonymous, he doesn't even know if they were true.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Giants don't plan to make any coaching or front office changes until after the season.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that several Giants players said McAdoo has lost some respect in the locker room and players were giving up on the season.