Watch: John Fox's Challenge Inadvertently Causes a Bears Turnover

John Fox thought his challenge would get the Bears a touchdown...it ended up giving the Packers the ball.

By Daniel Rapaport
November 12, 2017

Bears coach John Fox just inadvertently gave the Packers the football.  

Mitchell Trubisky looked to be leading Chicago on a touchdown drive to tie the game at 10-10—he found Benny Cunningham for a 23-yard completion that brought the ball to the Packers' two-yard line. The replay appeared to show Cunningham breaking the plane with the ball, so John Fox challenged the spot in an attempt to get the call switched to a touchdown.

The challenge backfired. Big time.

It turns out that Cunningham lost control of the football just before he broke the plane, and the ball went out of bounds in the end zone. The referees correctly changed the call to a fumble and a touchback, which turned a good opportunity for the Bears to score into a first down for the Packers. Had Fox not challenged the play, Chicago would have had first-and-goal at the 2.

Brutal.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters