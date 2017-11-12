Falcons' Devonta Freeman Out With Concussion

Devonta Freeman is out for the rest of Atlanta's game against Dallas with a concussion. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 12, 2017

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will not return to the Falcons' game against the Cowboys as he participates in the league's concussion protocol. 

The injury happened in the first half when Freeman was hit by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens. 

Tevin Coleman's workload should increase with Freeman's absence, and Terron Ward could also be set to see some carries. 

Coming into the game, Freeman, 25, had rushed for 512 yards and five touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 132 yards. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons. 

