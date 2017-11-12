Redskins wide receiver Maurice Harris was just called up from the practice squad. The best way to stay on the active roster is to make plays on Sunday—Harris just did his part by submitting a candidate for catch of the year.

In the first quarter of Washington's game against Minnesota, Harris got a half a step on his man. Kirk Cousins didn't hesitate to give him a shot, and Harris somehow made the one handed grab while managing to stay in bounds. The catch was initially ruled out of bounds, but the call on the field was reversed upon review to give Harris his well-deserved score.

Ridiculous catch by Redskins' Maurice Harris... pic.twitter.com/YcCbB3rAQ3 — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 12, 2017

There's nothing practice squad about that catch.