Watch: Alvin Kamara Juggles Touchdown Catch, Ties Game With Two-Point Conversion

Alvin Kamara is bulking up his case for Rookie of the Year.

By Chris Chavez
November 19, 2017

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara bobbled a pass from Drew Brees but was able to hold onto it for a touchdown with 1:05 left to play. He followed that up by running in the two-point conversion to tie Sunday afternoon's game against the Washington Redskins.

The game would go into overtime.

Watch his incredible catch below:

Kamara also surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards for the season.

NFL

