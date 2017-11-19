New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara bobbled a pass from Drew Brees but was able to hold onto it for a touchdown with 1:05 left to play. He followed that up by running in the two-point conversion to tie Sunday afternoon's game against the Washington Redskins.

The game would go into overtime.

Watch his incredible catch below:

WE.

DID.

THAT.@a_kamara6 with the touchdown and the two-point conversion to tie things up with 1:05 to play! #SaintsGameday | #WASvsNO pic.twitter.com/Dzae3lVa40 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 19, 2017

Kamara also surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards for the season.