New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 62-yard field goal at Mexico City's 7,300-feet of altitude. The kick gave the Patriots a 17–0 lead going into halftime against the Oakland Raiders at Azteca Stadium.

The kick breaks his own franchise record of 58-yards, which he set in early October.

Watch Gostkowski's kick below:

The longest field goal record is 64 yards and was set by Matt Prater on December 8, 2013.