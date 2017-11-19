Stephen Gostkowski may have a chance at the NFL record for longest field goal.
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 62-yard field goal at Mexico City's 7,300-feet of altitude. The kick gave the Patriots a 17–0 lead going into halftime against the Oakland Raiders at Azteca Stadium.
The kick breaks his own franchise record of 58-yards, which he set in early October.
Watch Gostkowski's kick below:
The longest field goal record is 64 yards and was set by Matt Prater on December 8, 2013.