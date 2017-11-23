Joe Thomas Calls Troy Aikman 'Out of Touch' For Dwight Freeney Comment

Joe Thomas responded to Troy Aikman on Twitter, saying "only a QB could be so out of touch with what lineman's bodies go thru."

By Charlotte Carroll
November 23, 2017

The Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas called Fox analyst Troy Aikman "out of touch" for one of his comments during the Vikings–Lions game.

Aikman said he was surprised Dwight Freeney, who played Monday night for the Seahawks but was released and signed with Detroit, wasn't playing in Thursday's game.

Thomas responded on Twitter, saying "only a QB could be so out of touch with what lineman's bodies go thru."

Thomas knows what it means to not take time off after playing 10 seasons for the NFL and making the Pro Bowl in each one. 

But in October, he missed his first snap of his career after injuring his tricep, and he was placed on injured reserve.

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters