The Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas called Fox analyst Troy Aikman "out of touch" for one of his comments during the Vikings–Lions game.

Aikman said he was surprised Dwight Freeney, who played Monday night for the Seahawks but was released and signed with Detroit, wasn't playing in Thursday's game.

Thomas responded on Twitter, saying "only a QB could be so out of touch with what lineman's bodies go thru."

Troy Aikman just expressed surprise that @dwightfreeney isn’t playing today after playing for @Seahawks on Monday night (61hrs ago); only a QB could be so out of touch with what lineman’s bodies go thru during a NFL game. He’s lucky to be able to get out of bed this am #MINvsDET — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) November 23, 2017

Thomas knows what it means to not take time off after playing 10 seasons for the NFL and making the Pro Bowl in each one.

But in October, he missed his first snap of his career after injuring his tricep, and he was placed on injured reserve.