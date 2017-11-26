Here are the notable injuries in Week 12 of the NFL.
A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Doug Martin, Buccaneers – Concussion, Out
Martin had seven carries for 33 yards before being injured.
Damien Williams, Dolphins – Shoulder, Out
Williams had 38 yards against the Patriots.
Greg Olsen, Panthers – Foot, Out
Olsen re-injured his foot and was playing in his first game since Week 2.
Desmond Trufant, Falcons - Concussion, Out
Trufant was injured with the Falcons leading the Bucs in the 2nd half.
Ryan Kelly, Colts – Concussion, Out
The Colts starting center won't return vs. the Titans.
Josh Sitton, Bears – Concussion, Out
The Bears guard was ruled out with a head injury.
DeShone Kizer, Browns – Head, Cleared to Return
The Browns starting quarterback was being evaluated for a possible concussion.
Nate Ebner, Patriots – Knee, Out
The Patriots special teamer was injured in the first quarter vs. Dolphins.