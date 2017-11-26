A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Doug Martin, Buccaneers – Concussion, Out

Martin had seven carries for 33 yards before being injured.

Damien Williams, Dolphins – Shoulder, Out

Williams had 38 yards against the Patriots.

Greg Olsen, Panthers – Foot, Out

Olsen re-injured his foot and was playing in his first game since Week 2.

Desmond Trufant, Falcons - Concussion, Out

Trufant was injured with the Falcons leading the Bucs in the 2nd half.

Ryan Kelly, Colts – Concussion, Out

The Colts starting center won't return vs. the Titans.

Josh Sitton, Bears – Concussion, Out

The Bears guard was ruled out with a head injury.

DeShone Kizer, Browns – Head, Cleared to Return

The Browns starting quarterback was being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Nate Ebner, Patriots – Knee, Out

The Patriots special teamer was injured in the first quarter vs. Dolphins.