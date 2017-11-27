The Denver Broncos have named Trevor Siemian as the team's starting quarterback with Paxton Lynch expected to miss two to four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Lynch was hurt on a sack by Raiders defensive tackle Denico Autry with 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter of the 21–14 Oakland victory. It was Lynch's first start of the season and he finished the day with 9 of 14 passes completed for 41 yards and one interception. Lynch was sacked four times.

Siemian came in and completed 11 of his 21 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Denver is 3–8 on the season and sits in fourth place in the AFC West.