Running Back Darren McFadden Announces Retirement From NFL

Free agent running back Darren McFadden has retired from the NFL, he announced Tuesday.

On Sunday, McFadden was released by the Cowboys after being a healthy scratch for all but one game this season.

McFadden, 30, was the fourth overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2008 NFL draft. The 10-year veteran played in Oakland from 2008-2014 before playing with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-2017.

A Little Rock native, McFadden played college football for the University of Arkansas, where he was named to the First-team All-SEC team three times (2005-07). He was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 2006 and 2007.

McFadden's best career in the NFL came in 2015 with Dallas, when he rushed for 1,089 yards (fourth in the NFL) and 4.6 yards-per-carry (third in the NFL). He also had five 100-yard rushing games that season and caught 40 receptions for 328 yards out of the backfield.

For his career, McFadden rushed for 5,423 yards and 28 touchdowns, with an average of 4.2 yards-per-carry. He compiled 254 receptions for 2,114 yards and five touchdowns during his career.