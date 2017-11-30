For the first time since 2014, Josh Gordon will play for the Browns on Sunday.

Gordon, who was officially reinstated to the NFL on Nov. 1, will make his first start in three seasons when the Browns play at the Chargers on Sunday. Gordon was not eligible to return to practice until Nov. 20, and this is the first game he's eligible to play.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Gordon has a good grasp on the playbook and that the 26-year-old will not be on a limited play count.

Hue Jackson believes Josh Gordon has full grasp of team's playbook. "He's been right on all week ... there's a lot of stuff he needs to work himself through (Sunday), but I think he's up for the challenge." — Patrick Maks (@maksimuspatrick) November 30, 2017

Hue Jackson won't hold Josh Gordon back Sunday "Pitch count? Let it rip" — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 30, 2017

His return provides a much-needed boost to a Browns team that is still searching for its first win of the season. The Browns rank 25th in passing offense this season.

When on the field, Gordon has been one of the best receivers in the NFL—in 2013, he led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards. Shortly before the 2014 season, he was arrested for driving under the influence and was initially suspended a full season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. His suspension was reduced to 10 games and he returned to play five games in 2014.

He was suspended for a full year before the 2015 for another violation of the league's substance. Gordon failed another drug test in 2016 and was not reinstated to the league. He then entered an in-patient rehabilitation facility before he was reinstated earlier this month.

Since his reinstatement, Gordon has done numerous in-depth interviews. He told GQ that he played intoxicated in almost every game since college, and he told Sports Illustrated that he made $10,000 per month selling weed in college at Baylor.