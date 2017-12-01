Color Rush Is Dead; Long Live Color Rush

If you were watching the Thursday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Redskins, you likely noticed that neither Dallas nor Washington were wearing those crazy Color Rush uniforms we've become accustomed to on Thursday nights. The Cowboys wore a white uniform with blue trim on the sleeves and white pants, while the Redskins wore red jerseys and red pants. The only difference between their Thursday night uniforms and the normal ones is that the jersey matched the pants.

Sadly, this is not an aberration, and we're gonna see more of these mundane outfits on future Thursdays.

That's because the NFL has decided to give teams "more flexiblity" when it comes to choosing uniforms for Thursday night games, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. The only restrictions are that a team's jersey and pants must be the same color and that the jerseys must be sufficiently different in color from one another. (Remember that Bills-Jets all green vs. all red disaster that tormented color blind folk like myself?)

What this really means is that, as sad as it is to say, the days of the wild Color Rush uniforms are dead. Teams just aren't voluntarily going to wear neon yellow get-ups like these.

Dolphins color rush last year lol #TBT pic.twitter.com/Q1ZYmAshMx — Streisand's crab leg 💅🏼 (@gspmona) November 10, 2017

Here's to you, Color Rush. You made our Thursday Nights just a little bit better for a few years, and for that we are forever indebted.