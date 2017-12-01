Panthers DE Charles Johnson Suspended Four Games for PED Use

Johnson will be eligible to return on Dec. 25.

By Nihal Kolur
December 01, 2017

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances, the team announced Friday.

"Charles Johnson of the Carolina Panthers has been suspended without pay for the team’s next four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances," an NFL spokesperson said in a statement. "Johnson’s suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Panthers’ active roster on Monday, December 25 following the team’s December 24 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Johnson, the No. 83 pick in the 2007 NFL draft, has played for the Panthers since coming into the league and signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension with Carolina in March.

The 31-year-old did not deny the allegations in his statement.

From 2011-14, Johnson recorded 9.0, 12.5, 11.0 and 8.5 sacks, 11th in the NFL over that span. The Georgia football alumnus has started every game this season while compiling 16 tackles and 1 pass defensed. 

