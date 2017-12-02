The Eagles have signed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to a four-year contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is worth $52 million, with $27 million in guarantees and $1 million per year in incentives, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

#Eagles have signed WR Alshon Jeffery to a four-year contract extension through the 2021 season.



He was signed to a one-year deal by the Eagles in free agency this offseason. It was his second straight season playing under a one-year deal.

Jeffery has 43 catches for 619 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games this year.