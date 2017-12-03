Marcus Peters was somehow not ejected after throwing an officials' flag into the stands.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was called for a foul against the officials with almost two minutes remaining in Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Peters took a referee's flag and threw it into the stands after a penalty call.
Watch the play below:
SOURCE: Marcus Peters did not agree with this penalty call pic.twitter.com/AWgbhSWpYF— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017
Peters was not ejected but left the field on his own accord. He came back moments later and was seen on the sidelines without socks.