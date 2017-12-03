Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was called for a foul against the officials with almost two minutes remaining in Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Peters took a referee's flag and threw it into the stands after a penalty call.

Watch the play below:

SOURCE: Marcus Peters did not agree with this penalty call pic.twitter.com/AWgbhSWpYF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

Peters was not ejected but left the field on his own accord. He came back moments later and was seen on the sidelines without socks.