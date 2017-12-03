Watch: Marcus Peters Fed Up With Referees, Throws Penalty Flag Into Stands

Marcus Peters was somehow not ejected after throwing an officials' flag into the stands.

By Chris Chavez
December 03, 2017

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was called for a foul against the officials with almost two minutes remaining in Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Peters took a referee's flag and threw it into the stands after a penalty call.

Watch the play below:

Peters was not ejected but left the field on his own accord. He came back moments later and was seen on the sidelines without socks.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters