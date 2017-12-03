Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 13.
Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.
Inactive
• Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring)
• Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (concussion)
• Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee)
• Lions wide receive Ameer Abdullah (neck)
• Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder)
• Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (concussion)
Active
• Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee)
• Bills running back LeSean McCoy (knee)
• Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee)
• Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder)