Watch: Josh Gordon Scores First Touchdown Since December 2013

Welcome back to the end zone, Josh Gordon. 

By Chris Chavez
December 10, 2017

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon scored his first touchdown since December 15, 2013 when he found the end zone in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

An 18-yardpass from DeShone Kizer with less than five minutes in the first quarter tied the game at 7–7.

Jason Campbell was the Browns quarterback the last time that Gordon caught a touchdown pass.

Watch Gordon's touchdown below:

Gordon finished last week's game with four catches for 85 yards. It was his first game played since 2014.

