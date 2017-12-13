CFL commissioner Randy​ Ambrosie said he is waiting on results of an expert analysis before approving quarterback Jonny Manziel to play in the league, but he was impressed by a conversation with Manziel in September, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported.

That meeting was the first step in the process in which Manziel has spoken to investigators about his past.

The Browns cut Manziel in 2016 after two seasons of inconsistent play and off-the-field issues, and he hasn't played since. He was Cleveland's 22nd overall pick in the 2014 draft. ​A 2016 domestic violence charge against Manziel was dismissed.

Manziel's rights are with the Hamilton-Tiger Cats, and over the summer he started the process to make the Tiger-Cats offer him a contract or release his rights. That's when Ambroise acted to make sure the decision on Manziel's eligibility was thorough.

Ambroise told ESPN that Manziel represented himself well and seems to be in a good place. He added he would be a good addition for the CFL.

