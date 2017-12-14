Colts' Brandon Williams Carted Off Field With Head Injury

Colts tight end Brandon Williams was carted off the field with a head injury and will not return to Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 14, 2017

Colts tight end Brandon Williams was carted off the field with a head injury and will not return to Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos.

It was a scary injury that halted play for some time in the second quarter as he was helped. Medical staff helped stabilized him, and he was strapped to the stretcher as a precaution, the announcers said. They also said he had movement in his body.  He was hospitalized with the injury.

His teammates gave him a tap of encouragement before he left the game, and he left to applause.  

Williams was diagnosed with spinal stenosis as a senior in college that kept him away from football. 

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and will not return.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier left last week's Monday night football matchup with a spinal cord injury, and he had surgery days after. 

​Follow the game here 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters