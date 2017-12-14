Colts tight end Brandon Williams was carted off the field with a head injury and will not return to Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos.

It was a scary injury that halted play for some time in the second quarter as he was helped. Medical staff helped stabilized him, and he was strapped to the stretcher as a precaution, the announcers said. They also said he had movement in his body. He was hospitalized with the injury.

His teammates gave him a tap of encouragement before he left the game, and he left to applause.

Williams was diagnosed with spinal stenosis as a senior in college that kept him away from football.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and will not return.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier left last week's Monday night football matchup with a spinal cord injury, and he had surgery days after.

​Follow the game here.