The Carolina Panthers have opened an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations against owner and founder Jerry Richardson.

The investigation is being handled by an outside international law firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP, ​ and will be overseen by limited owner and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Jim Trotter.

“The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct,” team spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement. “The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it.”

Richardson, 81, was awarded an expansion franchise in 1993 when Carolina was named the NFL's 29th franchise. Richardson played for the Baltimore Colts for two seasons.