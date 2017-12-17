Andrew Luck's treatment and rehab of his shoulder is going well, but he might need corrective surgery in January depending on how a throwing regimen goes, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports.

If pain returns, the surgery would be relocating the biceps tendon that is attached to his repaired labrum. Luck has been in Europe receiving treatment and is set to return next week, according Mortensen. The recovery is three to six months for this procedure.

Luck returned to practice in October for the first time since having surgery on a torn labrum 10 months ago. However, he began to suffer inflammationn, so he's being held from practice with no timetable on his return. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 3, ending his season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has not put a timetable on Luck's return.

Luck originally injured his shoulder in 2015, missing two games because of the shoulder and the final seven with a lacerated kidney.

He played last season and threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.