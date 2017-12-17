Watch: Teddy Bridgewater Gets Standing Ovation In Return, Throws Interception

Teddy Bridgewater returned Sunday to a standing ovation. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 17, 2017

Teddy Bridgewater returned Sunday to an NFL game for the first time since dislocating his knee in August 2016, and he was greeted with a standing ovation. 

The quarterback entered the game in the fourth quarter as the Vikings led 34–0 over the Bengals. Minnesota pulled quarterback Case Keenum in favor of Bridgewater. 

Bridgewater's first pass attempt was intercepted.  

The Vikings (11–3) ended up winning 34–7. 

Bridgewater, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a free agent at season's end.

