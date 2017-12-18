Thomas Davis Apologizes To Davante Adams For Illegal Hit: 'In No Way Was I Trying To Hurt You'

Davante Adams has suffered his third concussion in two seasons.

By Chris Chavez
December 18, 2017

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis apologized to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams for an illegal hit that resulted in Adams' second concussion of the season.

In the third quarter, Davis drilled Adams with an illegal blindside hit with helmet-to-helmet contact. Panthers safety Colin Jones intercepted Aaron Rodgers and returned it for 34 yards on the same play. Adams was able to walk off the field on his own.

Davis apologized in a tweet to Adams on Monday after the Packers wide receiver tweeted about the play. 

"I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit!" Davis tweeted on Monday morning. "In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake!"

The NFL is reviewing the hit for potential discipline for Davis.

Adams has now suffered three concussions in the past two seasons.

