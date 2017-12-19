With just two games remaining for each NFL team, the 2017 regular season is drawing to a close—not a moment too soon for some franchises.

As slightly more than half of the league jockeys for playoff positions, several teams have long been eliminated from contention. The Browns, Giants, 49ers and other bottom-dwellers are instead looking toward April's NFL draft.

The Browns, still winless this season, are all but assured to clinch the top pick in the draft this weekend. Cleveland also possesses Houston's first-round pick, meaning the Browns could very well have two top five picks.

Here's a look at the latest projected order for the 2018 NFL draft, if the season ended today.

1. Browns (0-14)

2. Giants (2-12)

3. Colts (3-11

4. ​49ers (4-10)

5. Browns (via Texans) (4-10)

6. Buccaneers (4-10)

7. Bears (4-10)

8. Bengals (5-9)

9. Broncos (5-9)

10. Jets (5-9)

11. Raiders (6-8)

12. Cardinals (6-8)

14. Redskins (6-8)

15. Chargers (7-7)

16. Packers (7-7)

17. Cowboys (8-6)

18. Ravens (8-6)

19. Seahawks (8-6)

20. Lions (8-6)

The remaining draft order will be determined by playoff results.