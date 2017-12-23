Former Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher says the team's turnaround this season is partly due to the way he left the roster.

Fisher was fired toward the end of last season and left with a 31-45-1 record in his five seasons with the team. The Rams hired Sean McVay, the former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator, to take over the team.

"I'm a huge fan of the Ram players," Fisher told The Midday 180 radio show. "They're basically — I don't want to say my players, but I had a lot to do with that roster. Left them in pretty good shape. And Sean (McVay), as he's proven in this very short period of time, is an outstanding young coach. And he's got the offense rolling, which they needed."

This season, the Rams are 10-4 and will win their division title in 14 years if they beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Fisher defended his career record, in which he made the playoffs only six times in the 22 seasons he coached the Rams and the Titans, formerly the Houston Oilers. His 165 losses are tied for the most in NFL history.

"My perspective's different because I went through it, and I know exactly what I went through," Fisher said. "I get a kick out of people who [say], 'Oh, you just tied Dan Reeves for the most losses in the history of the National Football League.' Well I'm a few wins away from being in the top 10. So, where do you want to emphasize; what's your point? Two franchises, five different cities, six different stadiums. Not an easy thing to do."