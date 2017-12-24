Watch: Rob Gronkowski Makes Incredible One-Handed Touchdown Grab vs. Bills

Rob Gronkowski just made one of the best catches of 2017.

By Chris Chavez
December 24, 2017

The New England Patriots tied Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with one of the best catches of the 2017 season.

Quarterback Tom Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski on a 17-yard pass, which required just one hand, a toe tap and then the signature Gronk spike.

Watch the touchdown below:

The touchdown should be enough to erase the memory of Brady's pick-6 that gave the Bills the lead. It marks the first time that Brady has thrown an interception in five consecutive games since 2002.

