Larry Fitzgerald is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer with over 1200 receptions and 15,000 receiving yards. But up until Sunday, he had yet to complete a pass over his 14-year career.

That changed on Sunday in a Cardinals-Giants game that may not be remembered for any other reason. Fitz took the ball from Drew Stanton on a reverse, rolled to his right and delivered an on-the-money dart to Jaron Brown.

Larry Fitzgerald's first career pass completion was a DART. #NYGvsAZ pic.twitter.com/WaETMAvFNu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2017

Fitzgerald had attempted two unsuccessful passes before Sunday, one in 2013 and one in 2016. But he proved that his arm strength isn't what had been holding him back.

As Boobie Miles' uncle L.V. famously said: "AND HE CAN PASS!"