Report: Packers' Davante Adams Signs 4-Year Extension Worth $58M

The Packers reportedly signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a four-year extension.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 29, 2017

The Packers reportedly signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a four-year extension, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $58 million with $18 million to sign. The first two years of the deal are worth $32 million.

Adams tweeted he'd be making a big announcement live on his app. 

Adams led Green Bay this season with 885 yards and 10 touchdowns on 74 receptions. 

In four seasons in the league, he has 2,811 yards and 26 touchdowns on 237 receptions.

