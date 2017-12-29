The Packers reportedly signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a four-year extension, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $58 million with $18 million to sign. The first two years of the deal are worth $32 million.

Adams tweeted he'd be making a big announcement live on his app.

I will be LIVE Broadcasting a cool update this afternoon at 3:30pm CST on The IAm Davante Adams App! If you don't have it go get it! Android https://t.co/8LZMl6lZSQ or iTunes @ The IAm Davante Adams App #Gsup 😏 pic.twitter.com/J24l3oy6py — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 29, 2017

Adams led Green Bay this season with 885 yards and 10 touchdowns on 74 receptions.

In four seasons in the league, he has 2,811 yards and 26 touchdowns on 237 receptions.