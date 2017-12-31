Colts Coach Chuck Pagano Fired

Chuck Pagano and his wife reportedly met with owner Jim Irsay for about 45 minutes. 

By Dan Gartland
December 31, 2017

The Colts have fired head coach Chuck Pagano after his first losing season with the team, the team announced

The Colts beat the Texans 22–13 in Sunday’s season finale, after which Pagano and his wife met with owner Jim Irsay for about 45 minutes. The move was widely expected

“Call me crazy,” Pagano told reporters before meeting with Irsay. “I’m a believer to the core. I don’t know what tomorrow brings. I don’t know what the next hour brings. But I do know that I’m very grateful to Jim Irsay and very grateful to the Irsay family.”

The Colts went 4–12 this season and will pick third in the upcoming draft. It was Pagano’s first losing season as Indianapolis’s coach and, not coincidentally, his first without Andrew Luck at quarterback. Pagano was diagnosed with cancer during his first year with the team and missed 12 games while Bruce Arians took the reins. 

Indianapolis went 11–5 in each of Pagano’s first three seasons, including an AFC Championship Game apperance in 2014, but went 8–8 in 2015 and 2016. 

Moving on from Pagano gives Colts GM Chris Ballard, who was hired last January, an opportunity to bring in his own coach.  

