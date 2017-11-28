Photos: My Cause, My Cleats Campaign Returns For Week 13

The NFL is allowing players to sport custom cleats in promotion of a charity in Week 13.

By Chris Chavez
November 28, 2017

The NFL will once again allow players to share causes that mean a lot to them during the Week 13 "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. 

In the past two years, more than 500 players supported causes raising awareness for those battling diseases and illnesses to supporting clean water and local Boys and Girls Clubs.

In August, the NFL announced that it was relaxing its guidelines on footwear for players. Before games, players can wear personalized cleats prior to warm-ups and have more options on clear colors during the game. Cleats for pregame warm-ups can not be offensive or express any political views.

Here is a look at some of the cleats that will be worn by players during Week 13:

All 32 teams will be in action during Week 13.

This post will be updated as more players and teams reveal the cleats that they will wear for their respective games.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters