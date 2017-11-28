The NFL will once again allow players to share causes that mean a lot to them during the Week 13 "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

In the past two years, more than 500 players supported causes raising awareness for those battling diseases and illnesses to supporting clean water and local Boys and Girls Clubs.

In August, the NFL announced that it was relaxing its guidelines on footwear for players. Before games, players can wear personalized cleats prior to warm-ups and have more options on clear colors during the game. Cleats for pregame warm-ups can not be offensive or express any political views.

Here is a look at some of the cleats that will be worn by players during Week 13:

Honored to work with @KateNeckel and Dash Tsai for #MyCauseMyCleats. Read the full story on this year's cleats on TraceMe https://t.co/94TdxAlJat pic.twitter.com/0H0TUpdcao — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 28, 2017

Disappointed I won't have the opportunity to take the field wearing these on Sunday, but y'all know I'm always repping & supporting @amdiabetesassn #TeamTackle ✊🏾 #MyCauseMyCleats #boomtower pic.twitter.com/Q53ChSmXgM — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) November 28, 2017

My cleats represent the many different dynamics of Autism. I wanted to reflect that & raise awareness through this year's #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/A83JvniZww — Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) November 28, 2017

Excited to unveil my custom-designed lupus awareness cleats that I’ll wear this Sunday to support @lupusorg and to pay tribute to my sister Pam. Read about #MyCauseMyCleats story and check out more pics here: https://t.co/czSkNVMURY pic.twitter.com/ceGruMrap1 — Antonio Gates (@AntonioGates85) November 28, 2017

My cleats for #MyCauseMyCleats turned out awesome. Proud to support @BlockOutHunger to fight childhood hunger. Check out https://t.co/bAz5B1biIp to learn more or make a donation. pic.twitter.com/Y9fT9FobMq — Travis Frederick (@tfrederick72) November 28, 2017

All 32 teams will be in action during Week 13.

This post will be updated as more players and teams reveal the cleats that they will wear for their respective games.