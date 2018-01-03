The MMQB's 2017 NFL Awards

Quickly

  • Our panel of 15 MMQB and Sports Illustrated staffers cast ballots to decide every NFL award, from MVP to Rookies of the Year to Executive of the Year to the season's Biggest Disappointment
By Peter King and the MMQB Staff
January 03, 2018

With the regular season in the books, our panel of 15 writers and editors cast their ballots for the 2017 NFL awards—some traditional, some MMQB originals. Unlike AP voting, out voters cast ranked ballots, rather than just one name, for every award. Point totals are based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale for MVP, and either 5-4-3-2-1 or 3-2-1 for the rest of the honors.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The actual vote might be closer, but Tom Brady won our vote by a comfortable margin. His closest competitor, Todd Gurley, did not garner a single first-place vote. Only Brady and Carson Wentz appeared on all 15 ballots.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

For our vote, we limited OPOY to non-quarterbacks only.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Aaron Donald had the most first-place votes, but it was Calais Campbell taking the award.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alvin Kamara appeared first or second on every ballot, enough to hold off rushing champion Kareem Hunt.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Marshon Lattimore won by a comfortable margin, though Bills CB Tre'Davious White was the only defensive rookie to appear on all 15 ballots.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Sean McVay won the voting by a wide margin, though five different coaches received first-place votes.

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

For unleashing Case Keenum's potential, Vikings offensive coordinator (and current head-coaching candidate) Pat Shurmur takes the honors.

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It took Howie Roseman just two offseasons to build the Eagles into a powerhouse, needing only 15 games to clinch the NFC's top seed.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Rams dominate the voting, taking each of the top three spots.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Another win for the Rams, as Goff wins by a comfortable margin, with a couple of quarterbacks trailing in the second and third spots.

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER

A landslide "victory" for Carr, who slid back significantly in what was supposed to be an MVP-type campaign. Teammate Amari Cooper wasn't far behind, in a receiver-heavy vote.

The voters:

Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter
Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer
Greg Bishop, Senior Writer
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Albert Breer, Senior Reporter
John DePetro, NFL Video Producer
Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant
Peter King, Editor-In-Chief
Robert Klemko, NFL Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Tim Rohan, NFL Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters