With the regular season in the books, our panel of 15 writers and editors cast their ballots for the 2017 NFL awards—some traditional, some MMQB originals. Unlike AP voting, out voters cast ranked ballots, rather than just one name, for every award. Point totals are based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale for MVP, and either 5-4-3-2-1 or 3-2-1 for the rest of the honors.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

​

The actual vote might be closer, but Tom Brady won our vote by a comfortable margin. His closest competitor, Todd Gurley, did not garner a single first-place vote. Only Brady and Carson Wentz appeared on all 15 ballots.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

​

For our vote, we limited OPOY to non-quarterbacks only.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

​

Aaron Donald had the most first-place votes, but it was Calais Campbell taking the award.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

​

Alvin Kamara appeared first or second on every ballot, enough to hold off rushing champion Kareem Hunt.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

​

Marshon Lattimore won by a comfortable margin, though Bills CB Tre'Davious White was the only defensive rookie to appear on all 15 ballots.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

​

Sean McVay won the voting by a wide margin, though five different coaches received first-place votes.

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

​

For unleashing Case Keenum's potential, Vikings offensive coordinator (and current head-coaching candidate) Pat Shurmur takes the honors.

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

​

It took Howie Roseman just two offseasons to build the Eagles into a powerhouse, needing only 15 games to clinch the NFC's top seed.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

​

The Rams dominate the voting, taking each of the top three spots.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

​

Another win for the Rams, as Goff wins by a comfortable margin, with a couple of quarterbacks trailing in the second and third spots.

​

​

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER

A landslide "victory" for Carr, who slid back significantly in what was supposed to be an MVP-type campaign. Teammate Amari Cooper wasn't far behind, in a receiver-heavy vote.

​

​

The voters:

Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter

Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer

Greg Bishop, Senior Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Albert Breer, Senior Reporter

John DePetro, NFL Video Producer

Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant

Peter King, Editor-In-Chief

Robert Klemko, NFL Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Tim Rohan, NFL Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.