- Our panel of 15 MMQB and Sports Illustrated staffers cast ballots to decide every NFL award, from MVP to Rookies of the Year to Executive of the Year to the season's Biggest Disappointment
With the regular season in the books, our panel of 15 writers and editors cast their ballots for the 2017 NFL awards—some traditional, some MMQB originals. Unlike AP voting, out voters cast ranked ballots, rather than just one name, for every award. Point totals are based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale for MVP, and either 5-4-3-2-1 or 3-2-1 for the rest of the honors.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
The actual vote might be closer, but Tom Brady won our vote by a comfortable margin. His closest competitor, Todd Gurley, did not garner a single first-place vote. Only Brady and Carson Wentz appeared on all 15 ballots.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
For our vote, we limited OPOY to non-quarterbacks only.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aaron Donald had the most first-place votes, but it was Calais Campbell taking the award.
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Alvin Kamara appeared first or second on every ballot, enough to hold off rushing champion Kareem Hunt.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Marshon Lattimore won by a comfortable margin, though Bills CB Tre'Davious White was the only defensive rookie to appear on all 15 ballots.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Sean McVay won the voting by a wide margin, though five different coaches received first-place votes.
ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR
For unleashing Case Keenum's potential, Vikings offensive coordinator (and current head-coaching candidate) Pat Shurmur takes the honors.
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
It took Howie Roseman just two offseasons to build the Eagles into a powerhouse, needing only 15 games to clinch the NFC's top seed.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The Rams dominate the voting, taking each of the top three spots.
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Another win for the Rams, as Goff wins by a comfortable margin, with a couple of quarterbacks trailing in the second and third spots.
MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER
A landslide "victory" for Carr, who slid back significantly in what was supposed to be an MVP-type campaign. Teammate Amari Cooper wasn't far behind, in a receiver-heavy vote.
The voters:
Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter
Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer
Greg Bishop, Senior Writer
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Albert Breer, Senior Reporter
John DePetro, NFL Video Producer
Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant
Peter King, Editor-In-Chief
Robert Klemko, NFL Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Tim Rohan, NFL Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
