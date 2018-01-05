All good things eventually come to an end, right? Even the seemingly infallible Patriots’ dynasty has reportedly begun to crack behind the scenes.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported on a rift surrounding New England owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

The trio have had several qualms in recent seasons, including Brady’s trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero, and the Patriots’ plans at quarterback in the coming seasons. The latter reportedly led to a divisive meeting between Belichick and Kraft which resulted in the decision to jettison Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round pick.

Despite already winning five Super Bowl titles and the possibility of more to come, things have reportedly gotten so tense in Foxborough that it may lead to a dramatic break-up sooner rather than later.

“It didn't look like Belichick's last regular-season game as the Patriots head coach, but several coaches and staffers later remarked to each other that it felt like it could be,” Wickersham wrote.

The Patriots finished 13-3 in the 2017 regular season and locked up the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the postseason, but an uncertain future could overshadow the team’s latest achievement if it falls short of a sixth Super Bowl.