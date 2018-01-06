The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans kickoff the postseason when they clash at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The Titans come into the playoff struggling, losing three out of their last four games. But the one victory they had, last week over the Jaguars, propelled them into the playoffs after a nine–year drought.

Kansas City also struggled during parts of the season, at one point losing four in a row, before turning it around and winning their last four games to win the AFC West.

The Chiefs are led by dynamic rookie Kareem Hunt, who lead the league in rushing with 1,327 yards and Alex Smith, who set career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns, yards per attempt and passer rating.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, January 6, 4:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN