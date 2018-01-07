Cam Newton Evaluated For Concussion And Cleared After Hard Hit vs. Saints

Screenshot broadcast

Cam Newton was hit hard by David Onyemata and evaluated for a concussion.

By Chris Chavez
January 07, 2018

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton headed to the sidelines in the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints after taking a hard hit from David Onyemata on a sack.

Newton was seen heading into the medical tent. The team announced that he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared the tests.

Watch the hit below:

Derek Anderson entered the game as his replacement but was sacked before the Panthers punted the ball away.

Newton re-entered the game with five minutes left as the Panthers trailed 31–19. He finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey that cut the lead to 31–26 with four minutes remaining. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters