Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton headed to the sidelines in the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints after taking a hard hit from David Onyemata on a sack.

Newton was seen heading into the medical tent. The team announced that he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared the tests.

Watch the hit below:

Derek Anderson entered the game as his replacement but was sacked before the Panthers punted the ball away.

Newton re-entered the game with five minutes left as the Panthers trailed 31–19. He finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey that cut the lead to 31–26 with four minutes remaining.