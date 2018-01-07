Cam Newton was hit hard by David Onyemata and evaluated for a concussion.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton headed to the sidelines in the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints after taking a hard hit from David Onyemata on a sack.
Newton was seen heading into the medical tent. The team announced that he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared the tests.
Watch the hit below:
SACK: @aces_e lookin' like the next WWE star 😱#SaintsGameday | #CARvsNO pic.twitter.com/n8KkEMJRDu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 8, 2018
Derek Anderson entered the game as his replacement but was sacked before the Panthers punted the ball away.
Newton re-entered the game with five minutes left as the Panthers trailed 31–19. He finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey that cut the lead to 31–26 with four minutes remaining.