Watch: Potential Interception Bounces off Falcons DB's Knee, Falls to Torrey Smith

Atlanta's Keanu Neal dropped a sure interception off his knee, and it bounces straight to Torrey Smith. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 13, 2018

A week after Marcus Mariota caught his own touchdown pass after it bounced off a Chiefs defender, Eagles receiver got a similarly lucky bounce. 

With 22 seconds left in the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Round game between the Eagles and Falcons, a Nick Foles pass sailed and looked sure to be intercepted by Falcons safety Keanu Neal. But Neal brought his knee up while trying to secure the pick and the ball bounced squarely off the knee into the air. Standing in the right place at the right time was Eagles receiver Torrey Smith, who made the catch and got the ball to midfield with 12 seconds left. 

On the next play, Foles found Alshon Jeffrey on the sideline to set up a Jake Elliot 53-yard field goal, which he nailed to cut Atlanta's lead to 10-9 going into the half. 

The Eagles offense struggled mightily to move the ball throughout the entire first half, but maybe a break like that is exactly what they needed. 

