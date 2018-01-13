How to Watch Falcons vs. Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Falcons vs. Eagles NFC Divisional Playoff Game.

By Scooby Axson
January 13, 2018

Coming off a road win in the Wild Card against the Los Angeles Rams, the Atlanta Falcons will attempt to knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons' 26–13 victory over the Rams made them a rare road favorite against a team without its most important player.

The Eagles will be without quarterback Carson Wentz, who has a knee injury and will turn over the offense to backup Nick Foles.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was the NFC Championship Game in 2005. Philadelphia beat Atlanta 27–10 to earn a berth in the Super Bowl, where they would go on to lose to the New England Patriots.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters