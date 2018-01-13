Coming off a road win in the Wild Card against the Los Angeles Rams, the Atlanta Falcons will attempt to knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons' 26–13 victory over the Rams made them a rare road favorite against a team without its most important player.

The Eagles will be without quarterback Carson Wentz, who has a knee injury and will turn over the offense to backup Nick Foles.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was the NFC Championship Game in 2005. Philadelphia beat Atlanta 27–10 to earn a berth in the Super Bowl, where they would go on to lose to the New England Patriots.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

